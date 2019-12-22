Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.37, 16,217 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 44,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period.

