Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28, approximately 2,324 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,172.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 814,662 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,972,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 146,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 76,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000.

