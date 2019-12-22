IoTeX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo and Coineal. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.03 million and $1.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.06680216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Binance, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

