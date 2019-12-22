Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

