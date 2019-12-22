IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $3.42 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,651,018 coins and its circulating supply is 487,205,233 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

