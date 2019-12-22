Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

