J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

