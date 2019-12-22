Jason B. Shandell Sells 8,205 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.62 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

