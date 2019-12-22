Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

