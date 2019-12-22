Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO Acquires $137,517.00 in Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JCAP stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.42. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

