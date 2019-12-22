Joseph S. Steinberg Purchases 10,090 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,914.70.

Shares of CWGL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $159.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.