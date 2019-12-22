JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JMC opened at GBX 351 ($4.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.19 million and a PE ratio of -30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.74. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.34).

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

