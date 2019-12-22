JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $19.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $366.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth about $2,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

