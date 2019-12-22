JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers YPF (NYSE:YPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sell rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Santander lowered YPF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. YPF presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. YPF has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in YPF in the third quarter valued at $3,052,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 1,130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

