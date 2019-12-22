JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $255.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

DXCM stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 711.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $226,800.00. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $238,180.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,660.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,627. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,574,000 after buying an additional 944,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after buying an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

