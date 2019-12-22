Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NYSE K opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

