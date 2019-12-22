KeyCorp Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $86.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,119,977. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 442,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.