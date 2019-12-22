Kin Mining (ASX:KIN) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) was up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 577,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 708,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

About Kin Mining (ASX:KIN)

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.