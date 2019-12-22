KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

About KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. Kish Bancorp, Inc is based in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

