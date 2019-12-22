KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 77,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 134,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

