Kleros Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,258.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,115,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

