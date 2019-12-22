Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a positive rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

