Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:KFY opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

