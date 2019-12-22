Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.29, 742 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.