LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of LMAT opened at $35.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $87,339.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,866.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $262,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,843,665.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,976 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,839. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

