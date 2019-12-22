Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.43. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

