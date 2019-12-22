Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Insiders sold a total of 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,129,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 884,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 850,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 652,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 187,766 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 643,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.