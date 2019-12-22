Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

LVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $5,624,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $26.26 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

