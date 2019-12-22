Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.31, 1,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Loblaw Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

