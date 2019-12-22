Longbow Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.46.

DPZ opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

