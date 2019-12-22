Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.63.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 333,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

