Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of MAC opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Macerich has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macerich by 4,159.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

