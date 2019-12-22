Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

