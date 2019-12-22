Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,461,900. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.