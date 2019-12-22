Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $79,645.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

