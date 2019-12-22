MassGrid (MGD) Achieves Market Cap of $828,701.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $828,701.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02623928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00570482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00644083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013969 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,297,867 coins and its circulating supply is 75,806,567 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.