Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 129,093 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Mattel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.