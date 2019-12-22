Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

