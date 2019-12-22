Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

MPW opened at $20.70 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

