Melissa B. Fisher Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.35. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 75.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,227,000 after buying an additional 545,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualys by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

