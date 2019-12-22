Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $70,577.50.

TWTR stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 151,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

