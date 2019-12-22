Morgan Stanley Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $90.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $88.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.43.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Wingstop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.