Morgan Stanley Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $209.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.91. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $253,030.00. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 29.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.