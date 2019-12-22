Morgan Stanley Downgrades Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to Underweight

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIK. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $983.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $16.39.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,816,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,059 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 734,461 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.