Morgan Stanley Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

