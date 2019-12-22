Morgan Stanley Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research restated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,164,519 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

