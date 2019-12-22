Morses Club PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.50. Morses Club has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

Get Morses Club alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCL. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.