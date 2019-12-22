Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

MYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Myers Industries has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.05%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at $188,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 118.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

