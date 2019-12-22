MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

