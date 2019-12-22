Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of NBR opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

